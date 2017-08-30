Shocking Sexism and Racism by Leftist Professors at University of Nebraska [Updated]

Campus Reform reports on a horrific incident that occurred at the University of Nebraska on Friday. Katie Mullen, a Nebraska sophomore, heads the Turning Point USA chapter on campus. She was “tabling” various posters (“Big Government Sucks” is a favorite), stickers and the like on the university’s campus.

As Ms. Mullen was manning her table, three or more professors began to harass her. They carried signs attacking Turning Point, screamed profanities, and shouted the usual drivel about “fascism,” “white supremacy” and so on. One of the teachers, Courtney Lawton, a PhD student and lecturer, gave Mullen the finger.

The professors created enough of a scene that a university administrator told Ms. Mullen that she would have to leave the area. Subsequently a campus police officer determined that she had a right to be where she was and allowed her to stay. Later, however, she was escorted away from the area for her own safety.

This video captures some of the action. The professors’ conduct is disgusting, particularly when directed against a student:

Many have condemned the teachers’ outrageous actions, although as of this writing the university has not taken any action against them. There is one aspect of this incident that, as far as I know, has not been commented upon, and that renders it particularly disgusting.

If you listen to the video embedded above, you will note that Courtney Lawton keeps referring to Katie Mullen as “Becky.” She says, “neo-fascist Becky right here, Becky the neo-fascist right here.” This is odd. Did Lawton somehow think that Katie’s name was Becky?

I don’t think so. This is the sort of thing that most people don’t know, but the Urban Dictionary says “Becky” means “a basic bitch.” It also means “hot white girl” and denotes a woman who enjoys giving oral sex.

It is this last meaning that was celebrated by a rapper named Plies in his rap titled “Becky,” which has been viewed over 10 million times on YouTube.

I am quite certain that this was Courtney Lawton’s reference. Not content to scream stupid political smears, she called a Nebraska sophomore a “basic bitch” and associated her with fellatio. This was sexual harassment at a minimum, likely with a racist element (“hot white girl”) as well.

One more thing: the kind of vileness celebrated by Plies and indulged in by Lawton has been legitimized by Barack Obama and other liberals. Obama invited Plies to the White House along with other rappers, but Plies turned the president down.

As repellent as these people are, the story has a happy ending. Katie Mullen was back in business with her Turning Point USA table yesterday. She said that she signed up 56 students on Friday and more than 60 yesterday. The leftists’ attempt to silence her has failed.

UPDATE: The blonde-haired professor seen holding a “watch list” sign in the video is Amanda Gailey. She is an anti-gun activist best known for posting a rant that includes “f*** [our] society…,” “f*** the laws…,” “f*** police officers…” and “f*** the NRA.” Like Plies, Gailey’s work met with approval from Barack Obama. He invited her to meet with him personally when he traveled to Omaha.

Many Nebraskans have reacted strongly against the harassment that left-wing teachers directed against Katie Mullen, and Gailey is now backpedaling furiously.