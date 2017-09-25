On Saturday the Wall Street Journal published Michael Phillips’s devastatingly sad story about twin brothers Chris and Mike Goski. Both served with distinction in the armed forces following 9/11. Michael’s story is “Brothers in arms.” While the story is behind the Journal’s paywall, it is accompanied by an embeddable video with the following preface:

Chris Goski was born on May 1, 1981. His twin brother Mike followed a few minutes later. It’s the way it would always be. They grew up in Red Oak, Texas, a small town south of Dallas, and after 9/11 they both enlisted in the military, answering the call of duty.

“I was proud of them and I was scared to death every time they deployed,” their [mother] said, “because they were always on the front lines. They told me not to worry, they knew what they were doing, and they’d be safe, and they’d be home.”

Here is a video about twin brothers — best friends, whose lives were defined and ultimately torn apart by war.