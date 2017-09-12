Chronicles of Sergio Dipp

Someone at ESPN thought that Sergio Dipp was ready for prime time during the second of its two Monday Night Football contests last night. And who, you might ask even if you saw the game, is Sergio Dipp?

The Washington Post called on two reporters to explain: “He’s the young man who made a memorably awkward debut as a Monday Night Football sideline reporter when Mowins threw it to him in the first quarter for a quick note on [Denver Broncos coach Vance] Joseph.”

Dipp didn’t have much to say. What little he had to say he said “haltingly,” to borrow the Post’s description: “Folks, it’s a pleasure to be with you guys, here on the field, from up close, just watching Coach Vance Joseph from here, you watch him now on the screen. His diversity and his background is helping him a lot tonight. Quarterback at Colorado, defensive back in the NFL, and here he is, having the time of his life this night, making his head coaching debut.”

Dipp is originally from Mexico. ESPN appeared to have deposited Dipp on the sideline for his own “diversity,” but he must have disappointed someone’s expectations. He disappeared from view after his tribute to Coach Joseph. The Post collects a number of funny tweets that called for more Dipp.

Back in his hotel room, Dipp answered the call. He served up more Dipp. He pulled himself together to record a lugubrious video touching on the themes of America, 9/11, immigration, and “minority” status. He concluded with the all-American call for a second chance. This, Mr. Dipp, is the country of second chances. On that much we can all agree.

Thank you… And God bless America.🇺🇸✔️ pic.twitter.com/mYXwBNFB6g — Sergio Dipp (@SergioADippW) September 12, 2017

