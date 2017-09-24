Coming Attractions: Laughing at Communism

If you have a subscription to Amazon Prime, you owe it to yourself to take in their original production “Comrade Detective.” It is a brilliant piece of work, supposedly “found footage” of a Romanian buddy-cop show from the 1980s dubbed into English. It is a wonderful satire of the way a podunk Eastern European nation saw the world in the late stages of the Cold War. Here’s one clip:

But I’ve also just come across the trailer for “The Death of Stalin,” a satire due for release on October 20—just in time for the 100th anniversary notices of the October revolution. If the film is as good as this trailer suggests (what an all-star cast!), this will be a hoot: