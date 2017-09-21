Dr. Roy to the Rescue Again

Further to my item here Wednesday on the new Nature Geoscience article that admits the climate models have been “running hot” for more than a decade (about which the usual climatistas are unsurprisingly silent), Dr. Roy Spencer weighs in with this comment on his website:

I’m still trying to process my feelings about how the two authors, Myles Allen and Michael Grubb, might have been allowed to wander so far off the Empire’s (UN IPCC’s) reservation. I’ve been thinking about what led to this turn of events. I’ve decided it was not some random realization by rogue elements of the Empire. It was not a tactical anomaly, but instead a strategic trial balloon of sorts. Had John Christy or I tried to publish such a paper, Storm Troopers led by Darth Trenberth would have been quickly dispatched to put down the rebellion. The realization by the authors that the climate models have produced too much warming since about 2000 has been out there for at least 5 years. It has been no secret, and Christy and I have been lambasted as “deniers” for repeatedly pointing it out. . .

Dr. Spencer thinks this paper is a “trial balloon” for a shift in tactics, along the lines I argued in my item—i.e., “we’ve been saying it will soon be too late, but it’s not too late to keep doing stupid things!”

Meanwhile, I got to thinking more about one of the co-authors, Michael Grubb—the one who had previously said that climate action was incompatible with democracy. Back in the recesses of my mind I seem to recall that a lot of climatistas think Grubb is rather grubby. Sure enough, one of the caches of “climategate” emails has some threads where leading climatistas express their disdain for Grubb. For example, Tom Wigley (a prominent figure in US climate research circles) wrote in 2000: “Grubb is good at impressing ignorant people. . . Eileen Claussen [head of the Pew Climate Center] thinks he is a jerk. . . Basically he is a ‘greenie’; and he bends his ‘science’ to suit his ideological agenda.” Heh.

I heard Grubb in action once in person, in Washington DC about ten years ago. This was shortly after Katrina, and Grubb said something along the lines of how regular people could see from the weather events right in front of them that climate change is real, and that we need action now. Because science. Or something.

So about these hurricanes. No doubt you’ve seen the revived chorus line of climatistas saying this busy hurricane season is proof of global warming, etc. Dr. Spencer, whose recent ebook An Inconvenient Deception outsold Al Gore’s latest movie and book package, is out with another ebook this week that is climbing the Amazon Kindle charts: Inevitable Disaster: Why Hurricanes Can’t Be Blamed on Global Warming. Do yourself a favor and get a copy of this one, too (only $2.99!). From the Forward:

Many of us who have tracked the weather for decades knew that the longer the hurricane hiatus lasted, the louder would be the claims of “climate change!” when the hurricanes finally made their inevitable return. [But] a summary of the historical and scientific evidence clearly shows hurricanes have little to do with anthropogenic (human-caused) climate change.

Which is pretty much what the “official” “consensus” IPCC reports on climate change say, but we are supposed to ignore that because shut up.