Edina is a wealthy suburb of Minneapolis that at one time had one of the finest public school systems in the United States. As I have documented here, here, here and here, the Edina schools decided some years ago to prioritize left-wing indoctrination over academic excellence. The result has been a decline in academic performance, and a pervasive atmosphere of oppression and bullying directed against non-conforming students and parents.

A blockbuster story on the Edina schools will soon be coming out. In the meantime, consider this beginning-of-school-year email from the principal of Edina’s Highlands Elementary School:





Most parents would be happy if an elementary school teaches their children to read, write, add, subtract, multiply and divide, along with some basic facts about history. But all of that is subordinated to molding “changemakers,” i.e., liberals who are versed in “equity” and “Restitution/Restorative Justice.”

What I really want to focus on is the email’s conclusion, which reflects the Edina public schools’ obsession with race:

“[E]mbrace ancestry, genetic code and melanin.” This is what the Edina public schools are teaching elementary school children. There was a time when embracing ancestry, genetic code and melanin was a popular political program. But the Nazis lost World War II.

I’m sure the people who run Highlands Elementary don’t think they are racists. But what else do you call people who are obsessed with skin color? The Edina schools are explicitly opposed to color-blindness, once the shared ideal of American conservatives and liberals. This tweet, on Highlands’ official Twitter account, is from last April. It denounces “color-blind racism”–so Martin Luther King, Jr. was a racist–and says that the “color of colorblindness” is white. Which is stupid as well as offensive:

Eduardo Bonilla-Silvia speaks to Ed. Leadership at TIES. We need to do more. Time for action. pic.twitter.com/Undp1zADlI — Highlands Elementary (@Highlands_ELEM) April 26, 2017

This tweet followed six minutes later:

Time to teach the truth and real American history. all perspectives of our people past and present. #kidsdeserveit — Highlands Elementary (@Highlands_ELEM) April 26, 2017

One shudders to think what “the truth and real American history” means to the leftists who are indoctrinating the unfortunate kids at Highlands Elementary. One can only feel sorry for ten-year-olds who are taught that the keys to life are ancestry, genetic code and melanin. Last time a major country tried this approach, it didn’t end well.