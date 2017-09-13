Have Colleges Completely Lost Their Minds? (2)

The college meltdown continues. The sharp decline in applications and new student enrollments that have taken place at the University of Missouri and Evergreen State College has spread to Oberlin College, which also saw the administration cater to radical students and deranged faculty. The Daily Caller reports:

Yet another American college is suffering an “unexpected” plunge in enrollment and a massive budget deficit after a series of outbursts by radical fringe protesters and professors. This time, the school is Oberlin College, a private, 2,900-student enclave of progressivism in small-town Ohio where the cost for a single year of tuition, fees and room and board is $69,372. Oberlin is facing a $5 million budget shortfall for the 2017–2018 academic year due to lower student enrollment and a related drop in revenue, reports The Oberlin Review, the student newspaper. . . The school is most famous because Obama-loving leftist student Dylan Bleier and his sidekick Matt Alden allegedly circulated virulently racist, anti-Jewish and anti-gay messages around campus “for the shock value,” according to Bleier. Former Oberlin president Marvin Krislov called off school for a day and made a huge fuss, despite apparently knowing full well it was all a hoax. The Oberlin administration then exploited the hoax to implement an aggressive agenda focused on student relations.

Meanwhile, down at Charlottesville, students yesterday seem determined to vindicate President Trump’s rhetorical question about where statue toppling would end when they covered up a statue of Thomas Jefferson with a tarp:

University of Virginia students scaled a statue of Thomas Jefferson to shroud the idol in darkness during a rainy day protest Tuesday. The students covered the statue with a black tarp and proudly posed with the slick bronze figure. Dozens of protesters on the Charlottesville, Va., campus chanted and condemned the founding father as a racist and rapist.

But this week’s prize for campus self-immolation goes to Reed College in Portland, Oregon. Understand that tiny, elite Reed (tuition + room & board: $67,000) has always been a fairly left-leaning place, but is apparently not left enough for some students. Remarkably Reed still has a Western Civilization requirement (Hum 110) for all freshmen first-year students, and this does not sit well with nitwit students who think “civilization” is a code-word for oppression (though one wonders just where they got their ideas of liberation from).

It is not enough apparently to complain about this state of affairs. Students took it upon themselves to disrupt the class, whereupon the professors who were leading the class simply canceled the class, much to the annoyance of the protesters, as you can see in this short five-minute video:

It wasn’t enough to disrupt this class. The nitwits came back to the next session of the class, which was supposed to be dedicated to a discussion of the Epic of Gilgamesh. Silly me, I always thought the Epic of Gilgamesh came from the ancient Middle East, a non-White, non-Western culture, but maybe the problem here is cultural appropriation . . . or something. Apparently reading the ancient Greeks is oppression, but reading a non-Western text is also oppression. Good to know.

Anyway, this video is 17 painful minutes long, but scroll ahead to about the 7 minute mark where you’ll see the students enrolled in the class are none too happy with the protesters.

Will the administration have the stuffing to suspend or expel some of these brats? A backlash from other students seems to be building, according to a report on the matter in The Economist:

Yet at Reed College this term there are also signs of a counter-revolution. A professor of Muslim studies refused to lecture in front of protesters and taught his class of 150 students outside, under a tree. Some freshmen have shouted down protesters. One (black) student told them: “This is a classroom. This is not the place. Right now we are trying to learn. We are freshmen students.” The rest of his speech was drowned out by applause.

You do have to wonder sometimes if these idiots were actually recruited by Steve Bannon as a covert part of the Trump 2020 campaign.

For more see this detailed account of the matter from Inside Higher Ed.