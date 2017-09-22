Lawrence O’Donnell: What happened

If you have ever struggled to keep the lid on or lost it under stress, you may identify with the meltdowns of prominent media figures that have been leaked to the public over the years. I certainly do. I therefore haven’t found much amusement in the leaked video of MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell struggling to keep the lid on his anger management issues during the breaks on his show earlier this week.

That’s not to say that one can’t find the humor struggling to get out of the video. What really happened when O’Donnell melted down? The Washington Free Beacon’s David Rutz blows the lid off in the video below. Creatively speaking, he reports that “MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell was entirely justified in his viral off-camera meltdown[.]” As you can see for yourself, courtesy of Mr. Rutz.