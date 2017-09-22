That which must not be said (2)

In the spirit of Professors Amy Wax and Larry Alexander, I think I’d like to make this a continuing series of thoughts that cannot safely be uttered on campus and increasingly in polite society without the obligatory Two Minutes Hate. Thoughts such as that human nature is not subject to alteration, or that there are natural differences between men and women, or that states in which citizens lack basic freedoms are inferior to those that protect them or that tyranny represents a degraded form of political life.

The books and columns of Thomas Sowell (as this Thomas Sowell fan’s Twitter feed makes clear) provide a virtually inexhaustible source of such thoughts. Here’s mine for today.

I know it’s frequently not possible, but ideally every kid deserves a mom and a dad — you know, the kind that helps support and raise the kid.