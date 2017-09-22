Valerie Wilson’s war

Many of us who had long since forgotten Valerie Plame Wilson were not pleased to be reminded of her by means of her anti-Semitic stylings and related lies on Twitter yesterday, explored here by Paul Mirengoff. It was particularly unpleasing to be reminded of her in this fashion on Rosh Hashanah.

Is there anything left to be said? I recommend Allahpundit’s Hot Air post and the explanatory context added by Omri Ceren in the string of tweets accessible via Michael Doran below.

Read this 41-tweet thread. Plame's tweet isn't a 🥃-fueled rant. It's part of a semi-organized fight over decertification of the Iran deal. https://t.co/4O9OZ3vD2X — Mike (@Doranimated) September 22, 2017