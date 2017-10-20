The fallacious Brian Fallon had a difficult job as Hillary Clinton’s campaign spokesman. I commented on his efforts several times during the course of the 2016 campaign. His previous communications work on behalf of Senator Schumer and the Obama Department of Justice under Eric Holder must have helped prepare him, but he had to plumb new depths working for Clinton. He now plies his wares at the Priorities USA Action (the main super PAC that supported the Clinton campaign) and at CNN as a commentator (one of two cable news outlets that you might say supported the Clinton campaign). In the tweet below on General Kelly’s defense of President Trump yesterday, Fallon hits bottom.
Kelly isnt just an enabler of Trump. He's a believer in him. That makes him as odious as the rest. Dont be distracted by the uniform.
— Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) October 19, 2017