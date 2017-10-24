It’s really hard to settle in on a feel good story of the day. Because today offers two splendid candidates.

You know how people sometimes talk about liberals “howling at the moon”? Guess what—check this out from Newsweek, a former news magazine:

THOUSANDS OF AMERICANS WILL SCREAM HELPLESSLY AT THE SKY ON TRUMP’S ELECTION ANNIVERSARY Thousands of concerned citizens will take part in a new ritual of sorts: commemorating the anniversary of Donald Trump’s election by screaming at the sky. Over 4,000 Facebook users have RSVP’d—another 33,000 are interested in attending—to the Nov. 8 event being held in Boston that is literally titled “Scream helplessly at the sky on the anniversary of the election.”

But wait, there’s more! It seems that Kathy Griffin and feminist attorney and former Harvey Weinstein hireling Lisa Bloom have had a falling out:

Kathy Griffin has ugly break with her lawyer over beheaded Trump pic Kathy Griffin is in another public feud, this time with a person thought to be a close ally. The star called out her former attorney, Lisa Bloom, prompting a response from the civil rights attorney soon after. . . The two appeared together at a press conference in which Griffin was meant to explain her outrage over the backlash her photo received both from the public and the president’s family. Bloom took specific issue with the fact that Griffin was being singled out by the high-profile family while other male artists weren’t. Since that time, there seems to have been a falling out between the two women, as Griffin took to Twitter on Saturday to dress down Bloom and demand her money back for her legal services. “Dear @LisaBloom pls stop calling me. If you’d like to refund me the tens of thousands of $$ I wasted on your services maybe I’ll talk to you,” she wrote. Soon after, Bloom posted a lengthy message to Twitter explaining what went wrong in that press conference, but making sure not to denounce her former client. “Kathy Griffin reached out to me after her Trump mask photo posted a few months ago and a few days later I had a press conference with her,” Bloom wrote. “Her entire team (entertainment lawyer, criminal lawyer and several others) approved in advance the statements she and I were going to make. Yet Kathy then during the press conference spontaneously chose to put aside the notes we had worked so hard on together. She said on camera “my notes are by the wayside and it’s all off the cuff” and then ad libbed. I was sorry she made that choice but I respected her right to speak as she saw fit. She was, as she always says, then widely panned for her comments. Now she blames me. She’s the only client I’ve ever had who chose to extemporize at a press conference rather than read from notes we prepared in advance.

And people still say Trump is an idiot. He looking more and more like a genius every day. Popcorn please!

