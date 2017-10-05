Posted on October 5, 2017 by John Hinderaker in Hillary Clinton

Hillary: Be Silent Please, Part 2

Michael Ramirez liked my post on Stephen Paddock’s massacre and Hillary Clinton’s ignorant and opportunistic response thereto, which involved firearms silencers (more properly, suppressors). My post was titled Hillary: Be Silent Please. He drew this cartoon, titled Imagining a Silencer. Click to enlarge:

Share
Reddit
Email
Shares 0

Responses

Books to read from Power Line