Iran not feeling the love

CBS News correspondent Elizabeth Palmer scored an interview with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran to discuss President Trump’s decertification of the Iran deal this past Friday. CBS News reports on the interview here; the transcript is posted here. David Rutz has posted the video excerpt of the interview at the bottom of this post along with his story at the Washington Free Beacon.

Palmer also talked about the interview standing in a courtyard by herself for a hit (as they call it) on CBS This Morning. The video is posted here along with another story on the interview.

Palmer sought to dramatize and amplify the Iranian line on Trump’s decertification. She failed to ask Zarif a single challenging question. Palmer at all times wore a headscarf to cover her hair in the required fashion. She was at all time obedient to the sex discrimination built into the Iranian regime. The headscarf gives expressive form to the subservient role she plays in promoting the regime’s line.

Palmer is concerned that the Iranian regime may not be feeling the love of the Trump administration, but Palmer does her best to make up for the deficit. Palmer furrows her brow and worries over the fate of Obama’s godawful handiwork in the JCPOA. Palmer even suggests that Zarif should be offended: “You are a partner with United States and other countries in this nuclear deal now that implies a huge amount of diplomatic engagement. Why doesn’t that give you the privilege to talk to [Secretary Tillerson] directly?”

So far as we can tell, by contrast, Palmer’s brow remains unfurrowed over Iran’s rejection of inspections at military sites, over Iran’s continuing nuclear program, over Iran’s support for terrorist groups, over Iran’s terrorist activities and over Iran’s tyrannical regime.

Palmer seems to be performing public relations work on behalf of Zarif. She asks him: “Have you given up for the moment on trying to establish better relations with the Trump administration to try and dial back the rhetoric?” Palmer enters the the territory explored by Chris Farley in his fawning interview with Paul McCartney on Saturday Night Live. Working parody, Farley asked tougher questions of McCartney than Palmer asked Zarif.