Mr. Yousef goes to UNHRC

Melanie Phillips recently drew attention to the September 25 appearance of a former prince of Hamas with a surprising message at the 36th Regular Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council. The sole purpose of this worse than worthless organization seems to be the disparagement of Israel. Melanie posted the video along with an introduction. Here is the video.

Up for discussion was the evergreen subject of human rights in the territory under the jurisdiction of the Palestinian Authority (it’s not clear to me whether this includes the marvelous state of human rights protected by Hamas in Gaza). Israel is castigated by one and all. Speakers seen in the video include representatives of such paragons of human rights as the PLO, Syria, Qatar, North Korea, Pakistan, Venezuela and Iran. Then the surprise guest speaking under the auspices of United Nations Watch is heard.

Where are the men of Monty Python to do justice to the farce of the UNHRC? Where is Rod Serling to guide us on our way to the Twilight Zone?

They aren’t here, but Melanie Phillips is. She provides this introduction to the mystery guest at the UN party:

Musab Hassan Yousef is the so-called “Green Prince.” The son of one of the founders of the Hamas, Yousef turned against that terrorist organisation and became such a supporter of Israel that this Ramallah-born Arab served for some years as an informant for the Israeli Shin Bet security service. Thus much is well known: there is a book and even a movie about this man. Nevertheless, when the campaigning group UN Watch brought him to speak to the UN no-one seems to have expected what was coming. The reaction was as comical as the underlying situation is unforgiveable. The UN, the crucible of defamatory lies and libels against Israel because of the dominance there of the Arab block and its global allies, rarely hears the brutal truth about the Palestinian leadership – and certainly not by someone with Yousef’s pedigree. Watch this video of what Yousef said – and watch the faces around him as he said it.

United Nations Watch puts it this way: “EPIC MOMENT: U.N. stunned, Palestinian delegates in shock, as UN Watch brings surprise guest speaker—Palestinian Mosab Hassan Yousef—to expose PLO lies. Watch heads turn!!”