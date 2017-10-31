Protests in Iran

Portions of the Iranian emigree community in the U.S. and France are buzzing about reports of protest activity in Iran. Some are relying on reports from family and friends in Iran; others on various news outlets.

Last week, Fox News reported that more than 2,000 people protested outside the country’s parliament. It relied on a report and video from an Iranian opposition group, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

The protests reportedly stem from a financial scandal. Thousands of people are said to have trusted their life savings to government institutions only to lose the money or not be allowed to collect on it. Many of the investments are reportedly run or tied to the infamous Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. All of this occurs in the context of an economy which, according to some, is faring badly.

The protests started in 2016, but have become increasingly political recently. Fox News notes that President Trump, in his recent speech about the Iran nuclear deal, said that his administration stands in solidarity with ordinary Iranians. Whether this remark emboldened ordinary Iranians to take to the streets in October, I cannot say.

The Baghdad Post picked up Fox News’ story. The NCRI website has more on the protests.