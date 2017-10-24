Republican Like Him: Tucker Carlson edition

Former NPR CEO is the author of the book Republican Like Me: How I Left the Liberal Bubble and Learned to Love the Right, published today. The book recounts what Stern learned when he set off to meet Trump voters and conservatives beyond the liberal bubble in which he lives in Washington, D.C. He calls the people he met along the way “his new friends.” This past weekend he summarized his findings in the misleadingly headlined New York Post column “Former NPR CEO opens up about liberal media bias.”

The title of his took to the contrary notwithstanding, Stern is not a Republican. He was a Democrat; he now says he is an independent. His “growth” is not of the kind that will earn him favorable notice in the New York Times, but it is growth nonetheless.

Stern made new friends on his venture beyond the Beltway, but he appears to be an old friend of Tucker Carlson. Tucker had him on his Fox News show last night (video below). The Fox & Friends crew had him on this morning. He seems to me an impressive man. Neither Tucker nor the Fox and Friends crew asked Stern about the title of his book, which I wrote about with admiration here yesterday.