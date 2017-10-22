Posted on October 22, 2017 by Scott Johnson in Hillary Clinton, Obama Administration Scandals

The Uranium One scandal

Andrew McCarthy brings an expert prosecutor’s eye to his NRO column explicating the Uranium One scandal. He wants readers to understand that it is not just, or not mainly, a Bill and Hillary Clinton scandal, though it is that. It is also an Obama administration/Obama Department of Justice scandal; it is a Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein scandal as well. My friend Andy’s expert analysis arrives at a straightforward conclusion: “This stinks.” Read the whole thing here.

Responses

