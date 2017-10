We could use a little comic relief on a day of such grim news, so it’s worth taking in how Saturday Night Live once again skewers the political correctness of the left with their offering of “Woke Jeans.”

Memo to campus crazies: when the pinnacle of liberal pop culture thinks you’re making a silly ass of yourself, you’re making a silly ass of yourself.

Bonus flashback: This isn’t the first time Saturday Night Live has taken on current fashion in blue jeans: