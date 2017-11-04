CRB: The dream and the nightmare

This morning we conclude our preview of the new (Fall) issue of the Claremont Review of Books. The CRB works eloquently in every issue to further the mission of the Claremont Institute to restore the founding principles of the United States to their rightful place in our national life. In our preview of the new issue I have necessarily passed over several outstanding essays and reviews. Subscribe at the price of $19.95 by clicking on Subscription Services at the link, get immediate online access thrown in for free and read the whole thing.
John O’Sullivan is the perfect reviewer of Douglas Murray’s gripping new book on The Strange Death of Europe (subtitle: “Immigration, identity, Islam”). Murray’s book is paired for review with James Kirchick’s The End of Europe (subtitle: “Dictators, Demagogues, and the Coming Dark Age”). Along with Tom West’s Political Theory of the American Founding, Murray’s book is easily one of the books of the year. Taking account of both books, O’Sullivan holds out a slim hope for the future of Europe in “The dream and the nightmare.”