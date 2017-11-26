Even on Thanksgiving, for the left it’s all about holding power

Our Thanksgiving dinners are diverse in this sense: the entire spectrum of political opinion is present. We don’t discuss politics, though. That would be a recipe for disaster.

However, politics is never far below the surface. This year, the discussion turned to the Civil War. When one guest, a West Point grad and retired Army officer, wondered whether the South could have won it, a liberal feminist guest said, quite seriously, she wished the South had.

I wanted to respond: “Yeah, what’s another hundred years of slavery compared to electing Hillary Clinton president.” But we don’t discuss politics at Thanksgiving dinner.