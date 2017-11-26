For Christmas: Feminist Baby!

Included in Target’s selection of books for young children is one titled Feminist Baby, by Loryn Brantz, a writer on feminism and body image for Buzzfeed.

If you have always thought that at bottom, to be feminist is to be obnoxious, this book supports your view. A feminist child apparently is one that would normally be described as ill-behaved.

This one, I don’t even understand. How is it feminist to say “no” to pants–apparently meaning, in this context, diapers?

It is hard to imagine a harried mother reading aloud to a young child a book that urges her to make lots of noise:

Isn’t throwing your toys considered a form of misbehavior? It certainly was when I was very young. Does feminist ideology imply an urge toward obnoxious and antisocial behavior? I believe some of its critics say so:

Feminist babies are smart. Smart enough to wear diapers after all, anyway:

Finally, more encouragement of behavior not normally seen as desirable:

Amazon tells us that customers who bought Feminist Baby also bought She Persisted and A Is For Activist, which includes such lessons as “C is for Co-op. Cooperating Cultures. Creative Counter to Corporate vultures.” And “T is for Trans.”

Board books are normally intended to be read to very young children, but it is impossible to imagine any sane parent reading books like these to children. I suppose they can be thought of as coffee table board books, bought for the self-gratification of liberal parents and for display to liberal friends. In which case, they typify many aspects of contemporary liberalism.