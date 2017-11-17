How Al Franken Sees Himself, and How Others See Him

This is the cover of Al Franken’s most recent book, Al Franken, Giant of the Senate:

This Michael Ramirez cartoon refers to an earlier Franken book, Rush Limbaugh Is a Big Fat Idiot. Click to enlarge:

Ann Althouse comments:

Remember when the globe he had his hand on wasn’t a woman’s breast?

Last night, I was the master of ceremonies at a dinner at which several congressmen and other dignitaries spoke. One Minnesota congressman said that he was flying back to Washington later that night, and he was so tired he thought he would be able to sleep on the airplane. So he hoped Al Franken wouldn’t be on the same flight.

I doubt that Franken can survive the ridicule.