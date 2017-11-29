How Hateful Are the Democrats? This Hateful

You can’t make this stuff up: Vogue, a reliable Democratic Party outlet, has gone crazy over First Lady Melania Trump’s White House Christmas decorations:

Melania Trump unveiled the White House holiday decorations on Monday, which are, as some people on the internet have noticed, very, very white.

White decorations at Christmas? The horror!

No, wait, that was the Obamas in 2015. Never mind…

This is truly beyond the pale:

In a year during which many have speculated that Melania hates her husband and does not want to be First Lady at all (a claim that has recently resurfaced), Melania’s White House Christmas could be interpreted as a snowy and desolate manifestation of her own isolation, which begs the question: Is she trying to tell us something?

This isn’t just over-the-top partisan, it is borderline insane. The craziness continues:

Indeed, some of the decorations brought to life an apocalyptic, barren landscape similar to what some of us imagine lies in America’s future, or the calming white walls of a mental institution.

You have to see it for yourself, or you would never believe how nutty–speaking of mental institutions–today’s Democrats have become.

Vogue goes on to assemble some of the “best reactions to Melania’s White House creations.” All of which are sick. Here is just one example:

melania makes a lot more sense as a person if you just imagine she's a sim trapped in the real world https://t.co/vwJYQtTxlr — hannah (@hannahsmothers_) November 27, 2017

When I read this sort of thing, I always wonder: did anyone say anything like this about Michelle Obama? I lived through those long eight years, and I can tell you the answer is No. As an antidote to the Democrats’ hatefulness, let’s close with some photos of this year’s White House decorations:

Imagine how far gone in hate a liberal must be to attack Mrs. Trump for her efforts to decorate the White House. There is simply no bottom to left-wing depravity, as manifested in the Democratic Party press.