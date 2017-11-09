Kevin Spacey: A modest proposal

Kevin Spacey will be excised from the movie All the Money in the World. The film, in which Spacey was to play J.Paul Getty, has already been shot. But due to multiple allegations of sexual assault against him, Spacey’s scenes, of which there surely are plenty, will be reshot with Christopher Plummer in the Getty role.

I understand the decison, but does it go far enough?

I think Hollywood should remove and reshoot Spacey’s scenes in Beyond the Sea, the Bobby Darin biopic in which Spacey played the singer. It should also replace Spacey in The Usual Suspects, where he played — spoiler alert — Verbal Kint/Keyser Söze.

As for American Beauty, why not just destroy all copies of that hackneyed attempt at a takedown of suburban America?