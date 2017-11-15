Media Alert

I will guest host Laura Ingraham’s radio show tomorrow. The show runs live from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern, and is heard at other times in some geographies. During the first hour, we will talk with Congressman Ron De Santis. The second hour will be devoted to the shame of America’s public schools, with guests from the fast-collapsing Edina, Minnesota public school system. The third hour will feature an interview with Lila Rose. So don’t miss it!

