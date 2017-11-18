Only One Kind of Apple Apparently

When you go to the produce section of the store, you have your choice of various kinds of apples to select: red delicious, macintosh, green, etc. You might even call it a diversity of apples to choose from.

When it comes to the Apple Corporation, however, it seems diversity means uniformity.

We reported last month about how Apple’s vice president for diversity and inclusion had transgressed the catechism of political correctness by saying a group of white people could bring diversity because—imagine this—white people can actually be different from one another and have different experiences and perspectives:

And I’ve often told people a story– there can be 12 white blue-eyed blonde men in a room and they are going to be diverse too because they’re going to bring a different life experience and life perspective to the conversation. The issue is representation and mix and bringing all the voices into the room that can contribute to the outcome of any situation. So I focus on everyone. . .

Even though Denise Young Smith, Apple’s diversity doyenne, apologized profusely, she is now gone as Apple’s VP of diversity and inclusion after only six months on the job. Apple is saying that Smith “stepped down,” and perhaps this is true, but if so it is only because Smith can sense that Apple is a total fraud about its commitment to diversity. As the Daily Mail reports:

In 2017, only 3 percent of Apple’s leaders were black with women holding just 23 percent of tech jobs. , and women held just 23 percent of tech jobs, according to Fortune. Female leadership stood at 29 percent, Apple said. Smith had been with the company for 20 years and was the company’s head of worldwide human resources.

This imbalance can be easily solved. Simply lay off white and male workers and offer high enough salaries to attract qualified minorities and women. A company with over $150 billion in cash sitting in the bank can surely do this if they mean it about “diversity” as the left understands it.

Of course perhaps they don’t mean it, and it’s all virtue-signalling. Maybe this is what prompted Smith’s resignation.

JOHN adds: Apple has a new motto: Think the Same™