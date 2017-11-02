Take his village — please!

Terrorist murderer Sayfullo Saipov illustrates the suicidal absurdity of American immigration law. He was taken into the United States from Uzbekistan through the monumental stupidity of the so-called “diversity visa lottery.” He brings diversity to the 50 shades of farce in the immigration law.

Mark Krikorian takes a deep dive into the diversity visa lottery here at NRO. Krikorian adds the poignant fact that Saipov’s first name is from the Arabic for “Sword of Allah.” Not that there’s anything wrong with that. It must have been a beautiful sword.

The diversity visa lottery is bad enough. Even worse is the family chain migration fostered by our immigration law. Saipov’s case appears to illustrate the absurdity of chain migration as well. You start with one refugee or other such immigrant on whom we are to lavish our compassion and before too long you have the whole village.

To borrow a trope from JFK, there are some who say that’s not the way it works. Let them come to Minneapolis.

At a cabinet meeting yesterday afternoon President Trump cited Saipov as a case in point. Our diverse man from ISIS may have been able to help as many as 23 family members immigrate to the United States as part of the first link in the chain that began with Saipov’s green card.

It’s way past time to call a timeout while we right the system.

Via Daily Wire.