For several days our friend Hugh Hewitt has promoted a scenario premised on the resignation of appointed Alabama Senator Luther Strange. In Hugh’s scenario, Strange would then be replaced by a new appointee selected by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. On Hugh’s reading of Alabama law, Ivey’s selection of a successor to Strange would begin the process all over again. Now Alex Isenstadt and Eliana Johnson (my daughter) report for Politico that the Hewitt option is under consideration by Republican leaders.

The Republicans are motivated by the unlikelihood of Roy Moore prevailing against the liberal Democrat opposing him in deep red Alabama. Politico illuminates the element of realpolitik involved here: “New GOP polling obtained by POLITICO suggests that Moore is cratering. A survey conducted by the National Republican Senatorial Committee after allegations emerged that Moore had engaged in sexual misconduct with teenagers showed him trailing Democratic candidate Doug Jones by 12 points. Other recent polling has the race closer.”

Consider the fact that this scenario began with the appointment of Jeff Sessions to take the position of Attorney General. I thought Sessions was an excellent Senator but am afraid he has not distinguished himself as Attorney General. This whole matter appears to me to constitute a lose-lose-lose proposition for the GOP. Worse than a crime, as the French adage has it, it’s a blunder, at least in retrospect.