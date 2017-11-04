The Week in Pictures: Omnibus Mockery Edition

There’s so much in the news this week deserving mockery, from the puny indictments from Muller, to the defenestration of Hillary by the hand of Donna Brazile, to the unending Weinstein sequels. Let’s stick with that. I hear Harvey Weinstein and Roman Polanski are teaming up to launch a new Hollywood studio. Their first production will be House of Cads, starring Kevin Spacey, who is suddenly available at a steep discount. No word yet on whether Bill O’Reilly will make a cameo. He’s apparently holding out for his own new show, The No-Win Zone.
"Arise and take our stand for freedom as in the olden time." Winston Churchill
"Proclaim Liberty throughout All the land unto All the Inhabitants Thereof." Inscription on the Liberty Bell
