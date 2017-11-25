Posted on November 25, 2017 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Pervnado Edition

The cascade of sexual harassment charges against liberal grandees has become dizzying. I fully expect that when the details of settlements by members of Congress eventually come out—and they will come out—it will include a number of Republicans as well as Democrats. But so far the problem seems disproportionately to occur among liberals in the media and Hollywood. Gee, I wonder if there’s a connection?

Headlines of the week:

Another example of why people hate the elite media.

Apparently not much empathy going on in the empathy tent.

Truly important social science.

And finally. . .

