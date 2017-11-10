Today in Campus Protest

So I’m making my way across Sproul Plaza on the Berkeley campus a couple days ago, past all the student tables that advocate for human rights for left-handed gay Klingons and whatnot, and I hear the familiar sound of a student yelling through a megaphone on the steps of Sproul Hall. What is it this time? Well, it turned out to be a spirited protest against. . . veganism! There is hope for students after all. Watch:

I did stroll over to remind them that I am, in fact, a vegetarian: I just let the cow do all the hard work first.