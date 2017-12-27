2017 in reading

Every year around this time I look forward to Tevi Troy’s “The Year in Books.” Yesterday, he published this year’s edition.

Tevi’s list centers around his attempt “to get a handle on what was going on in our strange political environment.” He leads off with a book by our friend Seth Leibsohn (along with Chris Buskirk) — American Greatness: How Conservatism, Inc. Missed the 2016 Election and What the D.C. Establishment Needs to Learn.

Seth, by the way, is running for Congress in Arizona. You can contribute here. I just did.

The other books on Tevi’s list that pertain to our political environment are Henry Olsen’s The Working Class Republican: Ronald Reagan and the Return of Blue-Collar Conservatism and Josh Green’s Devil’s Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, and the Storming of the Presidency.

Tevi’s list also includes two “dual biographies” — Thomas Ricks’s Churchill and Orwell: The Fight for Freedom and Kennedy and King, by Steven Levingston, along with “a multiple biography” — David Dalin’s Jewish Justices of the Supreme Court.

Tevi also lists biographies of two leaders of Israel — Golda Meir, and Yitzhak Rabin — plus — Shimon Peres’s autobiography. Tevi warns us that Peres’ book is “a bit of an auto-hagiography.” I’ll pass on this one.

Tevi’s list concludes with biographies of two legendary baseball managers — Casey Stengel and Leo Durocher. Stengel was a recurring figure in my “This Day in Baseball” series, especially the multi-part account of the seventh game of the 1960 World Series. Durocher has also appeared on Power Line, and likely will be prominent figure in 2019 when we get to the 1969 pennant race between his Chicago Cubs and the “Miracle Mets.”

I’m embarrassed to admit that I haven’t read any of the books on Tevi’s list. I intend to remedy this by reading, for starters, the Durocher bio.