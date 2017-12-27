An update & thanks

This morning I only want to thank the hundreds of Power Line readers who contributed to the GoFundMe campaign to support Jason Gatrell. From the moment we noted Jason’s story on Christmas day, the contributions started pouring in. By the following morning, the campaign had reached its initial goal of $25,000 (now raised to $35,000). As of this moment, the contributions total $27,060.

Many of you even took the time to leave a message noting the Power Line connection to your contribution. I hope we will be able to call on the reader who took up Jason’s cause with us to provide an update on Jason’s progress down the road. In the meantime, thank you for your trust and your generosity.