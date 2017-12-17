CNN Is Crazy, Bacon Edition [with comment by Paul]

Lord knows we don’t undertake to point out and rebut every instance of left-wing media insanity. There are only four of us, and only 24 hours in a day. And it is pointless to chase every rabbit that crosses our path. But at least once or twice a day, it is appropriate to note that the Left has gone stark, raving mad.

Today’s exhibit is Hilary Rosen, Democratic Party insider and CNN political commentator. Rosen is best remembered as the DNC shill who, during the 2012 presidential campaign, told us that Ann Romney had never worked a day in her life–an Obama theme that blew up in her face like an exploding cigar.

Yesterday, Rosen went to a basketball game between Georgetown and Syracuse and noticed a kid wearing a coat with a bacon pattern. For some inexplicable reason, she jumped to the conclusion that the bacon outfit was an anti-Semitic slur. I have no idea why she thought this, as most people like bacon for obvious reasons. And if she wanted to go down that road for some reason, why wouldn’t it be an anti-Muslim slur?

She tweeted this:

I take it the bacon suit guy is in the middle near the bottom of the photo. Syracuse won the game, and Rosen added this tweet:

“Bigots lose”? So, are the Georgetown players and coaches bigots now? Was Rosen drunk? That is the most charitable explanation I can come up with.

It turns out that the Georgetown student with the bacon suit is named Michael Bakan:

The student in the suit, junior Michael Bakan, told The Daily Caller he was shocked when friends started sending him screenshots of the tweet. He explained that the suit was a joke about his last name, which is pronounced “bacon.” “At first I thought it was a joke,” Bakan said of Rosen’s accusation. “The real way [my last name] is pronounced is bacon, and that was the impetus behind the costume. I’ve worn it to three games now.”

For American liberals, the wheels are coming off. Over and over, the Left has been exposed as the home of lunatics. What is remarkable is that media organizations like CNN, the Washington Post and MSNBC continue to employ crazies like Hilary Rosen.

PAUL ADDS: So the guy’s very name is anti-Semitic. The bigot.

This cannot stand. Arrest him immediately.