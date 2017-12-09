Darkest two hours

We went to see Darkest Hour last night. The film portrays Winston Churchill (Gary Oldman) in May 1940. When Neville Chamberlain stepped down, Churchill became Prime Minister on May 10 and became the Great Britain’s war leader. In Five Days in London: May 1940 (1999), John Lukacs focused on the events and took us into the cabinet meetings portrayed in the film. Stick with Lukacs.

The film reduces Churchill to a quavering jellyfish with remarkable oratorical gifts. Here the tight historical focus of the film serves the fabricated story line. Churchill is not the man who foresaw Hitler’s threat and decried the policy of appeasement. He is not the man who called on Britain to resist Hitler and rebuild its defenses. He is not the visionary statesman who saw the gathering storm. He is not, as the title of one of Martin Gilbert’s biographical volumes has it, the prophet of truth.

As the film opens, he serves in a ministerial position in Chamberlain’s government. But who is he?

On May 10, Churchill is called on to lead the government. The film gives us Churchill experiencing a dark night of the soul. He blubbers. He shouts. He drinks. He finds resolve in the course of a fictional ride on the underground during which he communes with British commoners. Don’t miss your stop, Sir Winston!

The thing is so stupid it made me want to blubber. Looking around online this morning, I see that Kyle Smith called it out in this NRO column last month. I found Smith’s column via John Podhoretz’s Weekly Standard review taking issue with Smith.

To my knowledge the best Churchill on film remains Robert Hardy’s in the 8-part television series The Wilderness Years. Martin Gilbert’s companion book appears still to be in print. Steve took a look back at Hardy in “Robert Hardy, RIP” together with his own compilation of speech excerpts from the shoddy video version of the series (below). Steve’s compilation culminates in Churchill’s great October 1938 speech in protest of the Munich agreement.