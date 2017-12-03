Dershowitz: Mueller’s Charge Against Flynn Is Evidence of Weakness

This video of Alan Dershowitz on Fox & Friends yesterday is worth three minutes of your time, if you haven’t already seen it. Dershowitz agrees with our assessment that Mueller’s plea agreement with Michael Flynn indicates that he doesn’t have a case. He adds a further point that we haven’t made: the last thing any prosecutor wants to do is force his key witness to plead guilty to lying. That destroys his credibility. So Mueller wouldn’t have gone with the “false statement” approach if he had anything better: