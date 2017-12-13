Down Argentine Way: An update

I wrote in the post below on the possible arrest of former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner of Argentina on treason and other charges relating to Iran’s apparent involvement in the 1994 bombing of the Jewish community center in Buenos Aires. Toby Dershowitz writes from the Foundation for the Defense of Democracy with an update regarding her New York Times op-ed column he wrote with Mark Dubowitz. Toby writes:

We have tracked the terrorism case and Nisman’s work for many years. You might be interested in a stunning development today reported on in several Spanish language publications and in the English language publication Algemeiner (link below). Current Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif, in a letter to the current Argentine foreign minister, states clearly that the purpose of Iran’s Memorandum of Understanding with Argentina was indeed to get the Interpol “red notices” lifted. Nisman asserted that this was the case. He provided evidence of this. But both Kirchner and Timerman (and even Interpol), denied this. But here it is, in black and white, in a letter signed by Minister Zarif. Thought that might be of interest to you.

Please check it out.