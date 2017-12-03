Good lordy, Jim Comey

The next time you hear a tall man shouting Bible verses on the sidewalk, take a close look. It might be James Comey.

Here is what the former FBI director tweeted following the news about Michael Flynn’s plea:

But [let] justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream” Amos 5:24.

If the subject is Flynn’s plea per se, this strikes me as an overstatement. A guilty plea to a charge of lying to the FBI, with the prospect of little or no time spent in prison, doesn’t reach biblical proportions.

If the subject is what might happen next, maybe Comey knows something the rest of us don’t. He is, after all, Robert Mueller’s buddy and he helped orchestrate the appointment of a special counsel.

Even so, it’s unseemly for Comey — a participant in events Mueller may be investigating, as well as a potential witness — to be cheerleading Mueller’s efforts. Sure, Comey is no longer a law man, but how is it in his interests to further reveal himself as a shill?

Comey once was a highly respected public servant, but he’s been through a lot the last few year. As with the the guy shouting on the street corner, I can’t help wondering how stable he is at this point.