Grasz set to be confirmed

Steve Grasz is President Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. He’s well qualified for that position, having served for more than a decade as Chief Deputy Attorney General in the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and having worked for the past 15 years as a litigator with a top Omaha law firm. I discussed his credentials as an appellate and Supreme Court advocate here.

However, the American Bar Association rated Grasz “not qualified.” That rating appears to stem from the ideological bias of the University of Arkansas law professor who led the ABA’s investigation of Grasz. Ed Whelan has the details.

It looks almost certain now that Grasz will be confirmed. Yesterday, the Senate voted 48-47 to invoke cloture (limit debate) on his nomination. I’m told to expect his confirmation vote later this week. GOP Senators appear to be solidly behind Grasz.

After Grasz, the Senate will take up two nominees for the Fifth Circuit — former Texas Solicitor General James Ho and Texas Supreme Court Justice (and blogger) Don Willett. Their confirmation votes are expected to occur before Christmas. They will cap an excellent year on the judicial nominations front.