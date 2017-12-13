John McWhorter Unplugged and Unafraid

You owe it to yourself to take in a few short minutes of John McWhorter of Columbia University in the video below, starting at about the 14 minute mark, delivering an epic takedown of Scott’s favorite writer, Ta Nehesi Coates, whose work McWhorter characterizes as “dorm lounge performance art.” (McWhorter and his interlocutor Glenn Loury actually take up—and take down—Coates starting around the 4 minute mark; it is worth the whole thing, but for time consrarined readers the peak beatdown from McWhorter starts at around 14:00.) Never mind the weaknesses of Coates’s writing: white liberals get it in the neck from McWhorter.