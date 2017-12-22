McCabe remembers to forget: A comment

One of our most knowledgeable law enforcement readers is a retired FBI Special Agent. Yesterday morning he wrote in response “McCabe remembers to forget” with excerpts from emails to friends. (The Examiner’s invaluable Byron York reports on McCabe’s testimony to the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday in his column posted late last night.) I think our reader takes off from Lee Smith’s riveting Tablet column “Did President Obama read the Steele Dossier in the White House last August.” He writes:

[On Obama’s knowledge] I–and certainly not only I–have been maintaining a version of that for months. It’s why I always emphasize process in these types of investigations of government misconduct. This FISA stuff is the kind of thing that’s like a waterfall, only it cascades UP. Who would want to take sole responsibility for “wiretapping” a presidential candidate? Everyone on whose desk that landed would realize he had to talk to the person above him. The process already involves the FBI sending their applications to DoJ, and Bruce Ohr surely wouldn’t sign off on that before talking to Lynch. And Lynch, realizing the potential scandal for Obama, would take it to the White House, and the WH would get it to Obama himself. The probable reality is that before that happened on paper (or digitally) there would have been voice only discussions to make sure nobody took traceable actions without full approval first.

* * * * *

Peter King, a man after my own heart. After McCabe’s testimony he focused on predication for the actual investigation that had to be justified before the FISA application could be submitted. He gets it, as he should–considering his years on the committee.

​The video below is only five minutes long. The title doesn’t give any idea of what King is talking about. He’s talking about criminal activity at FBI/DoJ. It’s very clear. No justification (or knowingly false/misleading justification) for the investigation or for the FISA = false statements to Gov/Courts, misuse of Gov authority = felonies.​

And the fact is that if the GOP hopes to survive politically Republicans would be insane not to go for prosecution on as wide a scale as possible. You can’t allow coup conspirators to skate. In our political environment you hafta be careful–and maybe that’s what’s going on at DoJ–but in this situation they’ve gotta be relentless. If these guys skate and the Dems get back in, I shudder. They won’t stop at anything.