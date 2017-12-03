Mulvaney meets the press

Mick Mulvaney is one of the GOP stars whom President Trump plucked from Congress to serve in his administration, in this case as Director of the Office of Management and Budget. He is an extraordinarily knowledgeable and impressive public servant. It made perfect sense when President Trump turned to him to step in as acting director of the unconstitutional monstrosity known as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Holman Jenkins sketched out the related drama in his fantastic Wall Street Journal column “Seven days in November” (behind the Journal paywall). In today’s New York Post, Paul Sperry has a good column on the meaning of Mulvaney’s arrival at the CFPB.

Mulvaney’s first day on the job was November 27. He called in the press for a brief statement followed by questions and answers. Mulvaney turned in a bravura performance, touching on themes that we have elaborated over the years. C-SPAN posted the video here; I have embedded it below. I want to call a timeout this morning and invite you to take this in if you haven’t already (four-minute statement followed by 17 minutes of questions and answers).