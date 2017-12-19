So Trump was upset with Gorsuch, why does the WaPo need to know it?

The Washington Post reports that President Trump talked about rescinding Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court after Gorsuch stated that Trump’s attacks on federal judges are “disheartening” and “demoralizing.” According to one of the Post’s sources: “The president worried that Gorsuch would not be loyal, and told aides that he was tempted to pull Gorsuch’s nomination — and that he knew plenty of other judges who would want the job.”

The Post relies on anonymous sources — 11 of them, it says.

Some skepticism may be in order when a story, especially an anti-Trump story in the Washington Post, is based solely on anonymous sources. However, I have good reason to believe that this particular story is true and that Trump was serious about pulling the Gorsuch nomination. Notice too the non-denial denial quality of the White House legislative affairs director’s statement to the Post.

What strikes me most about the story is not the president’s behavior, which is par for the course. What strikes me is that up to 11 people with this kind of inside information apparently talked to Post reporters (Ashley Parker, Josh Dawsey, and Robert Barnes) about it.

On reflection, though, this too is par for the course. Trump insiders seemingly spill their guts to the Washington Post and the New York Times with some regularity. In some cases, like this one apparently, they do so en masse.

The Post has even treated us to accounts of Trump “exploding” while watching television. It has also reported on the amount of time he spends watching tv and how many diet cokes he drinks in a day. Stories like these, if true, can only come from the most inside of insiders.

The disloyalty of sharing embarrassing inside information with unfriendly media outlets seems much more severe than any comment Gorsuch made during the confirmation process. Trump needs to put a stop to it.

Democracy may “die in darkness,” but president’s need a little of it to be effective. Trump’s aides shouldn’t be depriving him of the same level of privacy and confidentiality enjoyed by his predecessors.