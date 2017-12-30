His interest having been piqued by CNN’s intense coverage of the big white truck obscuring President Trump’s golf outing at Mar-A-Lago earlier this week, Mike Magnoli of the CBS News West Palm Beach affiliate turned his investigative skills to the case. He tracked down the truck. He found that the vehicle belonged to the sheriff’s department. He determined, however, contrary to the heavy breathing at CNN, that the truck was not intended to block reporters’ views of Trump golfing.

CNN appears to have closed its file on the case of the big white truck, but not before demonstrating its nose for news, its news judgment, and its investigative ineptitude. Having treated it as a potential scandal worthy of continuing coverage, CNN was scooped by a local reporter who got to the bottom of the case. It might have taken Magnoli as much as an hour or two to get the job done.

CNN has covered the case of the big white truck at a fever pitch of intensity since Wednesday. The Daily Caller’s Chuck Ross notes that a TV broadcast search engine shows that the network mentioned the truck 33 separate times between Wednesday and Friday. Ross has also compiled a useful set of screenshots documenting CNN’s obsessive interest in the case.

Omri Ceren has been calling out CNN (and others’) lack of coverage devoted to the ongoing protests in Iran. Omri took note of this CNN tweet from the early morning hours:

Trump's 2017, in 17 tweets | Analysis by Gregory Krieg https://t.co/KC7mNp6VEL pic.twitter.com/PAv7GZtIWF — CNN (@CNN) December 30, 2017

Ne noted:

This was tweeted about an hour ago (so 1:30am ish Eastern). @CNN has yet to tweet about the Iran protests, incidentally. https://t.co/7247M8VHDQ — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) December 30, 2017

He also picked up on this CNN tweet promoting another big story yesterday.

President Trump doesn't own a pet. Should he change that? @randikayeCNN says that could be one way to start 2018 off on the right foot (or paw) https://t.co/qL8ZDrO7Bx via @CNNOpinion pic.twitter.com/z3ZQvtKmST — CNN (@CNN) December 29, 2017

Omri commented:

From 2pm yesterday.@CNN has yet to tweet about the protests in Iran, by the by. https://t.co/sNDbOfTjEX — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) December 30, 2017

As their catchphrase has it, this is CNN.