Today’s Laugh: Real Socialism!

I’m sure most of our readers will know the old laugh line that “real socialism has never been tried.” Guess what? The World Socialists actually believe this! Below is a chart they’ve put out putting us all in our places (and putting people in their places is what socialism is all about, no?). Notice how both North Korea and Venezuela are both “capitalist” countries. Best laugh I’ve had since the latest Kurt Eichenwald tweet.

One thing I never get over with contemporary socialist propaganda is how terrible their design sense is: they always cram too much information on a page, as thought we’ll all be simply overwhelmed by the sheer wordiness of it.

Yes, yes, I’ve pondered the possibility that this is satire, but with lefties who can tell any more.