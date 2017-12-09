Posted on December 9, 2017 by John Hinderaker in Fake News, Media Bias

Why Won’t CNN Reveal Its Sources?

I wrote yesterday about CNN’s latest fiasco, the alleged email scoop that fizzled. Some have wondered why CNN, apparently “burned” by two sources that told CNN about the email but got the date critically wrong, hasn’t disclosed who they were. CNN says it hasn’t outed its sources because it thinks they made an innocent mistake:

Donald Trump, Jr., the victim of CNN’s fake news, took issue with that claim, sharply and effectively (via Twitchy:

I don’t think there is any mystery about why CNN doesn’t want to say who its sources were. As I wrote yesterday, they were almost certainly Democratic members or staff of the House Intelligence Committee, before which Donald Jr. testified on Wednesday. Those Congressmen or staffers fed the “scoop” to CNN, describing the email while getting the date wrong, even though the date was the only thing that made the communication arguably newsworthy. CNN rushed the story onto television and its web site without, as Donald Jr. points out, even bothering to contact him for his side of the story.

Identifying CNN’s sources would make it blindingly obvious to all that CNN was merely carrying water for the Democratic Party. CNN intends to continue doing exactly the same thing in the future–reporting uncorroborated “news stories” it is fed by Democrats on Capitol Hill–so by keeping its sources secret, the network is protecting itself, not the sources.

