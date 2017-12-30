Posted on December 30, 2017 by Scott Johnson in Laughter is the Best Medicine, Media

Worst of MSNBC 2017

Washington Free Beacon managing editor David Rutz looks back on 2017 at MSNBC in the supercuts video below. He presents it as his fifth annual nod to the worst MSNBC had to offer this year (in only three minutes?). It ends with a bang, so to speak.

“In 2017,” he writes, “the poor folks at the left-leaning cable affiliate had to lean forward into covering undivided Republican government for the first time in more than a decade. Ratings were up, for sure, but so was the heat level of the takes leveled from morning to night.”

I’m filing this one under Laughter is the Best Medicine.

Omri Ceren catches MSNBC today as we prepare to turn the page on 2017:

At least until the midterm elections next November, I predict that 2018 will look a lot like 2017 at MSNBC.

