A Turning Point for Trump In Sight?

My sense is the intransigence of the Democratic “resistance” mentality is going to make this present “government shutdown” the longest ever, with unpredictable political effects at this early point. It comes amidst evidence that Trump’s position might be improving. According to the most recent CBS News poll, Trump’s overall numbers continue to be underwater. His best numbers—still below 50 percent—are for his handling of the economy and his handling of terrorism. Both come in about around 45 percent approval; everything else is down in the 30s. But those are generally the two mist important issue areas for voters these days.

Then you come to this question: “Are you generally optimistic or pessimistic about the next three years with Donald Trump as president?”

Optimistic: 50%

Pessimistic: 46%

That starts to look like the foundation for a successful re-election, though it is early yet.

Then there’s the most recent poll from the Minneapolis Star Tribune, which ought to cause heartburn for Minnesota Democrats: