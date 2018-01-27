Conclusive Proof that Michael Wolff Is a Liar

Michael Wolff’s book about the Trump White House was released to great fanfare, but quickly proved to be full of errors and outright lies. I doubt that anyone takes it seriously anymore, but in any event, this should be the last nail in its coffin:

On Bill Maher’s HBO program, Wolff — author of a best-selling, fact-challenged book on the first Trump year — recently claimed he’d omitted an “incendiary” incident because he lacked “ultimate proof.” But he invited people to “read between the lines” of a paragraph near the book’s end; when you do, “you’re going to say ‘Bingo!’ ” The political Twittersphere then went viral over a sentence claiming [U.N. Ambassador Nikki] Haley “had been spending a notable amount of private time” with Trump on Air Force One. Bingo, they concluded: The president and his UN envoy are having an affair.

Mrs. Haley has denounced Wolff’s lie, noting among other things that she has been on board Air Force One a grand total of once. While this is an extreme case, in one sense it is typical: liberals are always the quickest to engage in sexist and racist smears when it suits their political goals.